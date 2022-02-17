Sachin Tendulkar Answers Question On Who Is The Better Cricketer Between Him & Virat Kohli

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar sat for a conversation with popular talk show host Graham Bensinger and revealed his thoughts about who is a better cricket player between him and Virat Kohli. Tendulkar is regarded as one of the best batters the world has ever seen, as the cricketer scored a total of 100 centuries across formats alongside a total of over 34,000 international runs during his celebratory career for India. While Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013, Kohli took over the baton from him and later became the leader of the squad in all formats.

Meanwhile, during his conversation with Graham, Sachin faced a tough question during the rapid-fire round, when he was asked by the host who is the better cricket player, Tendulkar or Kohli. As per the video on Graham Bensinger’s youtube channel, replying to the question, Tendulkar came up with a hilarious answer and said, “How about having both of us in one team?”. At the same time, Tendulkar was also asked to choose the best footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In reply, the former cricketer admitted Messi to be the best while mentioning the Argentine footballer is more like him.

A look at Sachin Tendulkar's stats for India

Tendulkar and Kohli are two of the best batters for India in international cricket as Kohli seems to be following a similar path to that of Tendulkar. Tendulkar scored over 15,900 runs for India in 200 Test matches at an average of 53.8, with the best knock of 248 unbeaten runs.

At the same time, he scored over 18,400 runs in the 50-over format in 463 games at an average of 44.8 and a strike rate of 86.2. He became the first cricketer in history to score 100 centuries in international cricket, courtesy of his tally of 51 centuries in Tests and 49 centuries in ODIs.

A look at Virat Kohli's stats for India

On the other hand, Kohli became the Test captain of India in 2014, before becoming the full-time skipper in all formats in 2017. Although he stepped down from the captaincy role in all formats in the past few months, his record still stands near to that of Tendulkar.

Kohli has represented India in 99 Test matches so far while scoring 7,962 runs in the process. He has scored 12,311 runs in 260 ODI matches, alongside the tally of 3,244 runs in 96 T20I matches. Kohli has scored 27 centuries in Test matches and 43 centuries in ODI matches so far. However, the cricket world has been awaiting Kohli’s 71st century for over two years.

