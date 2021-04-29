BFG Vs CHR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Tanzania T10 Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Buffalo Gladiators and Chui Riders will battle each other in the Tanzania T10 at the Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. The match starts at 11:00 AM IST on Friday, April 30. Here is our BFG vs CHR Dream11 prediction, BFG vs CHR Dream11 team, BFG vs CHR best team and BFG vs CHR player record.

Match preview

Buffalo Gladiators are currently the table-toppers of the tournament having won their opening two fixtures in the tournament. The Gladiators first beat Tembo Rangers by 38 runs, following which they went onto beat Simba Heroes by 15 runs. in their second fixture. They will look to carry on the winning momentum and keep hold of the top spot by beating Chui Riders in the upcoming fixture.

Chui Riders meanwhile have played 3 matches and have gone onto win 2 matches and lost one match. The Riders first beat Rhino Challengers by 8 wickets following which they beat Twiga Masters by 7 wickets. Their only loss came versus Simba Heroes by 17 runs. The Riders team will take confidence from two back-to-back wins and will try to make it a hat-trick of wins. This will be an exciting contest to watch.

There will be a thunderstorm before the start of the match which could delay the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of the shower coming down before the match, teams getting to play full quota of overs looks unlikely.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks bowlers friendly with batsmen finding it difficult to score runs. While the batsmen will look to save their wicket and score runs the conditions will help bowlers who in turn will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Kassimu Nassoro and Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda played well in the last match for Buffalo Gladiators and will be expected to do well with the bat in the upcoming match. For Chui Riders, Zafar Khan and Kibwana Salumu batted and bowled really well and once again both players will be expected to put up yet another good performance. These players will be the ones to watch out for in the BFG vs CHR best team.

As per our BFG vs CHR Dream11 prediction, BFG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BFG vs CHR player record and as a result, the BFG vs CHR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BFG vs CHR Dream11 team and BFG vs CHR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

