BFG Vs SBH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Tanzania T10 Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Match 4 of the Tanzania T10 will be played between Buffalo Gladiators and Simba Heroes at the Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. The match starts at 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday, April 27. Here is our BFG vs SBH Dream11 prediction, BFG vs SBH Dream11 team, BFG vs SBH best team and BFG vs SBH player record.

BFG vs SBH match preview

Buffalo Gladiators made a very positive start to the tournament by winning their opening match o the campaign. They occupy the second spot on the points table after beating Tembo Rangers by 38 runs in their opening fixture. They will be looking to carry on the winning momentum when they face Simba Heroes in the upcoming fixture.

Simba Heroes are currently at the top of the points table with one win and one tie from two matches played in the tournament so far. The Heroes started their campaign with a 17-run win versus the Chui Riders before their second match ended in a tie versus Twiga Masters. They will be looking to register a victory and hold onto the top spot at the end of the day. This top-of-the-table clash should be a great contest to watch out for.

BFG vs SBH weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match with chances of rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams getting to play full quota of overs looks unlikely.

BFG vs SBH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks bowlers friendly with batsmen finding it difficult to score runs. While the batsmen will look to save their wicket and score runs the conditions will help bowlers who in turn will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BFG vs SBH player record

Nisar Ahmed and Sefu Khalifa played well in the first match and they wil be expected to perform well this time as well versus the current table toppers, Simba Heroes. Meanwhile, Simba Heroes will be hoping that Jatinkumar Darji and Ramesh Alluri keep up their good performance from the last match. These will be extremely critical picks in the BFG vs SBH Dream11 team.

BFG vs SBH Dream11 team

BFG vs SBH Dream11 prediction

As per our BFG vs SBH Dream11 prediction, SBH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BFG vs SBH player record and as a result, the BFG vs SBH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BFG vs SBH Dream11 team and BFG vs SBH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

