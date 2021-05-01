BFG Vs TWM Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Tanzania T10 League 2021 Match Preview

Buffalo Gladiators (BFG) will go up against Twiga Masters (TWM) in the fourteenth fixture of the ongoing Tanzania T10 League 2021. The BFG vs TWM match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST) on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from the Leader's Club ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Here is our BFG vs TWM Dream11 prediction, BFG vs TWM Dream11 team and BFG vs TWM player record information.

BFG vs TWM match preview

Buffalo Gladiators are currently at the second spot of the Tanzania T10 League standings with four points. Kassimu Nassoro and time have played two games so far in the tournament, winning all over them. Twiga Masters, on the other hand, are at the second-last (5th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 0-2 (1 N/R).

BFG vs TWM pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 20 km/h. The pitch at the Leader's Club ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter. As a result, the team winning the toss could opt to field.

BFG vs TWM Dream11 team: Full squads

Buffalo Gladiators: Ally Mpeka Kimote, Nasibu Mapunda, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Anjelo, Sefu Khalifa, Nisar Ahmed, Kassimu Nassoro, Nyenje Hashim, Mohamed Rizvi, Sameer Zaidi, Raj kumar Meena, Vikram Rathore, Rijali Fentu, Abdul wahid Mohamed, Acrey Pascal

Twiga Masters: Abhik Patwa, Mohammad Ali, Mohamed Omary, Ashish Kamania, Ejaz Aziz, Alhaji Sadiki, Karim Khan, Wahid Hussain, Zamoyoni Jaboneke, Adnan Zariwala, Goodluck Andrew, Ayaaz Mustafa, Sadiki Iddi, Gagan Alag, Gulraiz Hyderi

BFG vs TWM player record: BFG vs TWM top picks

Buffalo Gladiators: Kassimu Nassoro, Nisar Ahmed, Kelvin Anjelo

Twiga Masters: Abhik Patwa, Mohammad Ali, Wahid Hussain

BFG vs TWM best tema

Wicketkeeper: Nasibu Mapunda

Batsmen: Abhik Patwa, Ashish Kamania, Kassimu Nassoro, Sefu Khalifa

All-rounders: Nisar Ahmed, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Mohammad Ali

Bowlers: Wahid Hussain, Adnan Zariwala, Kelvin Anjelo

BFG vs TWM match prediction

As per our BFG vs TWM Dream11 prediction, Buffalo Gladiators will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BFG vs TWM match prediction and BFG vs TWM playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BFG vs TWM Dream11 team and BFG vs TWM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Canva