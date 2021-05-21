BGR Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy Premier League Preview

The Botanical Garden Rangers will take on the Dark View Explorers in the 14th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 21, 2021. Here is our BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: BGR vs DVE preview

Two teams with starkly contrasting runs at the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 season so far, the Dark View Explorers and the Botanical Garden Rangers will go up against each other in the 14th match of the series. Currently in 2nd place on the table with three wins and one loss, the Explorers have had a great run as of now. Their sole defeat at the tournament came at the hands of the Salt Pond Breakers back in match six, but they will come into this game with two back to back wins to their name.

Meanwhile, winless in the league and in last place on the table, the Botanical Garden Rangers find themselves in a tough spot this season. Approaching the halfway stage of the tournament, the Rangers have failed to win a single one of their games and look unlikely to qualify to round two. Their last game came against the Grenadine Divers and ended in a 9-wicket loss for them.

BGR vs DVE: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 92

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4 of 12

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BGR: Kesrick Williams (C), Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence

DVE: Lindon James (C & WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams

BGR vs DVE best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Luke Wilson, Romano Pierre

Vice-Captain – Deron Greaves, Dean Browne

Luke Wilson and Dean Browne will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wayne Harper

Batsmen – Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre

All-Rounders – Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper

Bowlers – Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams

BGR vs DVE Dream11 Prediction

According to our BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction, the Dark View Explorers will edge past the Rangers and win this match.

Note: The BGR vs DVE player record and as a result, the BGR vs DVE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BGR vs DVE Dream11 team and BGR vs DVE prediction do not guarantee positive results.

