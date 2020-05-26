BGR Vs FCS live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

Botanical Garden Rangers (BGR) will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the third match of Day 5 of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Tuesday, May 26. The Vincy Premier League tournament, which commenced on Friday, will witness six franchises battling each other to be crowned as the first-ever Vincy Premier League champions. The BGR vs FCS live match will apparently not be played behind closed doors despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the BGR vs FCS live streaming details, Vincy Premier T10 League, BGR vs FCS live streaming in India, BGR vs FCS live match details and BGR vs FCS live scores

Also read: BGR Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

BGR vs FCS live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier T10 League

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. All the Vincy Premier League matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Also Read: GRD Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

BGR vs FCS live streaming: Vincy Premier League pitch and weather report

Fans can expect the BGR vs FCS live match in the Vincy Premier League to go through without any interruptions as sunny weather is expected during the match. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat on with slower bowlers expected to be a key component for both the teams on Tuesday.

BGR vs FCS live streaming: Where to watch BGR vs FCS live telecast in India?

For the BGR vs FCS live streaming, fans can logon to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the BGR vs FCS live telecast in India. The BGR vs FCS live match will begin at 10 pm IST. For the BGR vs FCS live match and BGR vs FCS live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

Also read: DVE Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

BGR vs FCS live streaming: BGR vs FCS full squad details

With the details about BGR vs FCS live telecast in India done and dusted, here's a look at the GRD VS LSH live match squad.

BGR vs FCS live match squad: Botanical Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Also Read: DVE Vs SPB Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Info

BGR vs FCS live match squad: Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

(PHOTO: VINCY PREMIER T10 LEAGUE / INSTAGRAM)