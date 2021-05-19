BGR Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy T10 Match Preview

The Botanical Garden Rangers will take on the Grenadine Divers in the 10th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 19, 2021. Here is our BGR vs GRD Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: BGR vs GRD preview

At the halfway stage of the Vincy Premier League 2021, the Botanical Garden Rangers and the Grenadine Divers find themselves at the bottom of the points table. Currently in 5th place on the table after losing both their games at the series, the Rangers will look to get on a winning streak and try to make it to the top four. Meanwhile, in the last place with three straight losses so far, the Botanical Garden Rangers will have to script a huge turnaround to qualify to the next round. Both teams will come into this game with 6 wicket losses to the Le Soufriere Hikers in their last games.

BGR vs GRD: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 65% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 86

Record of chasing teams: Won – 3 of 8

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BGR vs GRD Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BGR: Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

GRD: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry (WK), Shem Browne, Kevin Abraham, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Davian Barnum

BGR vs GRD best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Kesrick Williams, Shem Browne

Vice-Captain – Asif Hooper, Tilron Harry

Kesrick Williams and Asif Hooper will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wayne Harper, Tilron Harry

Batsmen – Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Urnel Thomas

All-Rounders – Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Davian Barnum, Donald Delpleche

BGR vs GRD Dream11 Prediction

According to our BGR vs GRD prediction, the Botanical Garden Rangers are likely to edge past the Divers and win this match.

Note: The BGR vs GRD player record and as a result, the BGR vs GRD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BGR vs GRD Dream11 team and BGR vs GRD prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instgram