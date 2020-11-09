BGR Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Botanic Garden Rangers will square off against the La Soufriere Hikers in match six of the Vincy Premier League T10 2020. The BGR vs LSH match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm on November 9 from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. Here is our BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction, BGR vs LSH Dream11 team and top picks for the same.
The Vincy Premier League T10 will be hosting its second edition from November 7 till November 22. Six teams will contest each other in a heated battle for the title. After a successful first season that saw the Salt Pond Breakers clinch the title against the La Soufriere Hikers by 19 runs, the competition has gotten off to a brilliant start. In the first match, the Botanic Garden Rangers took on the Grenadine Divers.
The Rangers won the encounter by a margin of 9 wickets after the contest was cut short due to rain. They now have two points on the table and are placed second behind the Salt Pond Breakers due to their run rate of 3.867. Last season's runners-up, the La Soufriere Hikers have also won their first game in the series, playing against the Fort Charlotte Strikers. The Hikers won the game by 7 wickets and are in 4th place on the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.395.
Botanical Garden Rangers predicted playing 11
Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Donwell Hector, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Ronique Laborde, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams
La Soufriere Hikers predicted playing 11
Anson Latchman (WK), Desron Maloney, Rayon Williams, Tilron Harry, Dillon Douglas, Nickie Antoine, Andre Hunte, Jeremy Haywood, Kemron Strough, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis
Wicketkeeper - Emmanuel Stewart
Batsmen - Kenneth Dember, Hyron Shallow (C), Desron Maloney (VC), Rayon Williams
Allrounders - Keron Cottoy, Andre Hunte, Jeremy Haywood
Bowlers - Kimali Williams, Donald Delpleche, Romario Bibby
According to our BGR vs LSH match prediction, the Botanical Garden Rangers will win this match.
