BGR Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Preview

Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) will go up against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the upcoming match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Saturday, November 21, 10:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines. Here's a look at our BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction, probable BGR vs LSH playing 11 and BGR vs LSH Dream11 team.

By losing their last match against Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers have slipped to the second spot of the Vincy Premier League T10 charts with 14 points. Salvan Browne and team have played eight matches so far in the tournament, losing only one and winning seven. Botanic Garden Rangers, on the other hand, are third in the leaderboard with 10 points and a win-loss record of 5-3. BGR and LSH have collided thrice in the past, with La Soufriere Hikers coming out on top each time.

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & Grenadines

BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction: Botanic Garden Rangers squad

Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Atticus Browne, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Richie Richards

BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction: La Soufriere Hikers squad

Salvan Browne, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Desron Maloney, Tilron Harry, Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Jeremy Haywood, Othneil Lewis, Benniton Stapleton, Kemran Strough, Andre Hunte, Nickie Antoine, Casmus Hackshaw

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Kenneth Dember, Kimali Williams

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis

Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Desron Maloney, Atticus Browne, Donwell Hector

All-Rounders: Dillon Douglas (C), Kenneth Dember, Kavem Hodge

Bowlers: Othneil Lewis, Benniton Stapleton, Kimali Williams (VC)

Considering the recent run of form, our BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction is that La Soufriere Hikers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BGR vs LSH match prediction and BGR vs LSH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BGR vs LSH Dream11 team and BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

