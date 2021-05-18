BGR Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy Premier T10 Preview

The Botanical Garden Rangers will take on the Le Soufriere Hikers in the 7th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 18, 2021. Here is our BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: BGR vs LSH preview

The defending champions, the Le Soufriere Hikers have had a tremendous run at the Vincy Premier League 2021 so far. At the 1st place on the table with two wins from their two games, the Hikers are looking set to go the distance this time as well. The team won their opening game against the Fort Charlotte Strikers by 9 wickets and will come into this match with a 6-wicket win over the Grenadine Divers.

Meanwhile, having lost their first game this season by 57 runs against the Dark View Explorers and followed it up with a massive 24 run loss to the Fort Charlotte Strikers, the Rangers find themselves at the last place on the table. Three back-to-back wins will be the side's only chance to get into the playoffs, making this game a crucial one for them.

BGR vs LSH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts some rain at around 1:00 PM local time, meaning that the game may be interrupted. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 86

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2/6

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BGR vs LSH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BGR: Mcleon Williams, Wayne Harper, Jahiel Walters, Urnel Thomas, Kesrick Williams, Reshawn Lewis, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence

LSH: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman, Camano Cain, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemran Strough, Javid Harry

BGR vs LSH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney

Vice-Captain – Kesrick Williams, Kemron Strough

Dillon Douglas and Kesrick Williams will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Salvan Browne, Wayne Harper

Batsmen – Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Urnel Thomas

All-Rounders – Ojay Matthews, Benniton Stapleton, Winston Samuel

Bowlers – Kemron Strough, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Prediction

According to our BGR vs LSH Dream11 prediction, the Le Soufriere Hikers are likely to edge past the Raiders and win this match.

Note: The BGR vs LSH player record and as a result, the BGR vs LSH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BGR vs LSH Dream11 team and BGR vs LSH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram