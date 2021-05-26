BGR Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy Premier League Preview

The Botanical Garden Rangers will take on the Salt Pond Breakers in the 23rd match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 26, 2021. Here is our BGR vs SPB Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: BGR vs SPB preview

Bringing up the final day of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 group stage games, the Salt Pond Breakers will go up against the Botanical Garden Rangers. The champions in 2019 and the runners-up in 2020, the Breakers will be hoping to reach their third consecutive final this season. However, the team has had a very average run at the series this year and are currently in 4th place on the table with two wins and five losses. Coming off a terrible five-match losing streak, the side should just about manage to make it to the playoffs, even with a loss in this game.

Meanwhile, with just one win from their seven matches, the Botanical Garden Rangers find themselves in the last place on the table this year. Playing their last group stage game of the tournament, the Rangers will hope to repeat their seven-wicket win over the Breakers from their last game on Wednesday. However, even with a win, it is unlikely that the Rangers will manage to qualify for the playoffs, considering their low net run rate of -3.333 and the fact that they just have 2 points, while the Breakers have 4.

BGR vs SPB player record

SPB's Sunil Ambris and Seon Sween - the 8th and 9th best scorers in the tournament - will be the best batsmen in this draw. Jevon Samuel and Ambris will also be the best bowlers in this match, having taken 6 and 5 wickets respectively so far.

BGR vs SPB: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 92 and almost 10 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 80-90. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 68% humidity and 35% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 92

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4 of 12

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BGR vs SPB Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BGR: Kesrick Williams (C), Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence

SPB: Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Sheldon Hooper, Rickford Walker, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel

BGR vs SPB best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Delorn Johnson, Sunil Ambris

Vice-Captain – Jaheil Walters, Seon Sween

Delorn Johnson and Sunil Ambris will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BGR vs SPB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wayne Harper, Seon Sween

Batsmen – Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker

All-Rounders – Sunil Ambris, Denson Hoyte

Bowlers – Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche, Delorn Johnson, Jevon Samuel

BGR vs SPB Dream11 Prediction

According to our SPB vs BGR Dream11 prediction, the Salt Pond Breakers will edge past the Rangers and win this match.

Note: The BGR vs SPB player record and as a result, the BGR vs SPB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BGR vs SPB Dream11 team and BGR vs SPB prediction do not guarantee positive results.

