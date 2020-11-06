BH W Vs AS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Live

Brisbane Heat Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, November 7. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney at 6:45 am IST. Here is a look at our BH W vs AS W match prediction, probable BH W vs AS W playing 11 and BH W vs AS W Dream11 team.

BH W vs AS W live: BH W vs AS W Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have played five matches each but differ in terms of ranking on the points table. BH W are 4th on the table with 4 points while AS W are placed 7th with 3 points from 5 matches. Both teams come into this match after losing their previous encounters.

BH W played Sydney Sixers Women in their last match and were beaten by 24 runs. On the other hand, AS W played against Melbourne Stars Women in their previous match and lost to their opponents by 7 wickets. Both teams will look to bounce back from the loss and register win to move up the points table.

BH W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BH W vs AS W Dream11 team

BH W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: BH W squad for BH W vs AS W Dream11 team

Jess Jonassen (c), Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk,Charlie Knott, Delissa Kimmince

Laura Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

BH W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: AS W squad for BH W vs AS W Dream11 team

Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna Katie Perkins, Alex Price, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

BH W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BH W vs AS W Dream11 team

Laura Wolvaardt

Jess Jonassen

Sarah Coyte

Nicola Hancock

BH W vs AS W match prediction: BH W vs AS W Dream11 team

BH W vs AS W live: BH W vs AS W Dream11 prediction

As per our BH W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, BH W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BH W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and BH W vs AS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BH W vs AS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

