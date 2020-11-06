BH W Vs AS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Brisbane Heat Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, November 7. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney at 6:45 am IST. Here is a look at our BH W vs AS W match prediction, probable BH W vs AS W playing 11 and BH W vs AS W Dream11 team.
Both teams have played five matches each but differ in terms of ranking on the points table. BH W are 4th on the table with 4 points while AS W are placed 7th with 3 points from 5 matches. Both teams come into this match after losing their previous encounters.
BH W played Sydney Sixers Women in their last match and were beaten by 24 runs. On the other hand, AS W played against Melbourne Stars Women in their previous match and lost to their opponents by 7 wickets. Both teams will look to bounce back from the loss and register win to move up the points table.
Jess Jonassen (c), Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk,Charlie Knott, Delissa Kimmince
Laura Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll
Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna Katie Perkins, Alex Price, Stafanie Taylor, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt
As per our BH W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, BH W will be favourites to win the match.
