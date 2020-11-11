BH W Vs ST W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Rebel WBBL Game Preview

Following an embarrassing victory against Melbourne Strikers in the previous match, Brisbane Heat will square off against Sydney Thunder in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League. The match will be played on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Here's the BH W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.

Also Read | Virat Kohli gets special 'nets' birthday wish from Cricket Australia; watch video

BH W vs ST W live: BH W vs ST W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Blacktown ISP Oval

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Time: 1.35 pm IST

BH W vs ST W live: BH W vs ST W Dream11 prediction and preview

Brisbane Heat arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against Melbourne Strikers. Strikes won the game by 23 runs. Heat have managed just one victory in seven games this campaign. They sit seventh in the Rebel WBBL table, having bagged four points in all.

Everything you need to know if you're coming along to Blacktown International Sportspark today 👇 #ThunderNation https://t.co/EfGX85Hf70 — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 11, 2020

Interestingly, Sydney Thunder won their previous match against Hobart Hurricanes by one run. They have had a spectacular campaign as yet, sitting second in the Rebel WBBL table with four victories in seven games. They have bagged 10 points in the competition.

Also Read | Nita Ambani reveals massive plan behind developing women's cricket in India; watch video

BH W vs ST W Dream11 team news

Brisbane Heat: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne(w), Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Voll

Sydney Thunder: Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson

Also Read | IPL Final 2020: Mumbai City FC send wishes to their cricket counterparts ahead of showdown

BH W vs ST W playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Tahlia Wilson

Batsmen: Rachael Haynes, Rachel Trenaman, Maddy Green, Laura Harris

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Heather Knight

Bowlers: Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Nicola Hancock, Delissa Kimmince

BH W vs ST W match prediction and top picks

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (vc), Nicola Hancock

Sydney Thunder: Heather Knight (c), Rachel Trenaman

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar reveals true story behind inventing famous 'Upper Cut' shot in cricket

BH W vs ST W match prediction

Sydney Thunder start off as the favourites to win the clash against Brisbane Heat.

Note: The BH W vs ST W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The BH W vs ST W playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Sydney Thunder website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.