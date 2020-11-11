BH W Vs ST W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Rebel WBBL Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Following an embarrassing victory against Melbourne Strikers in the previous match, Brisbane Heat will square off against Sydney Thunder in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League. The match will be played on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Here's the BH W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.
Venue: Blacktown ISP Oval
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Time: 1.35 pm IST
Brisbane Heat arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against Melbourne Strikers. Strikes won the game by 23 runs. Heat have managed just one victory in seven games this campaign. They sit seventh in the Rebel WBBL table, having bagged four points in all.
Interestingly, Sydney Thunder won their previous match against Hobart Hurricanes by one run. They have had a spectacular campaign as yet, sitting second in the Rebel WBBL table with four victories in seven games. They have bagged 10 points in the competition.
Brisbane Heat: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne(w), Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Voll
Sydney Thunder: Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson
Wicketkeeper: Tahlia Wilson
Batsmen: Rachael Haynes, Rachel Trenaman, Maddy Green, Laura Harris
All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Heather Knight
Bowlers: Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Nicola Hancock, Delissa Kimmince
Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (vc), Nicola Hancock
Sydney Thunder: Heather Knight (c), Rachel Trenaman
Sydney Thunder start off as the favourites to win the clash against Brisbane Heat.
