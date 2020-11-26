BH W Vs ST W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

Defending champions Brisbane Heat will take on 2015-16 winners Sydney Thunder in the second Women’s Big Bash League 2020 semi-final today. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:40 pm IST on November 26 from the North Sydney Oval. Here is our BH W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, BH W vs ST W Dream11 team and top picks for the semifinal.

Shabnim Ismail's pace has been setting the tone for the @ThunderBBL bowling attack, while Heather Knight and Rachael Haynes have been all class with the bat!



Can they beat the Heat tonight and score a spot in Saturday's final? #WBBLFinals pic.twitter.com/9Km907gO2I — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 26, 2020

Also Read | PCB Left Red-faced After 6 Pakistan Players Test COVID-19 Positive On New Zealand Arrival

BH W vs ST W live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Brisbane Heat Women will be looking to make WBBL history as they take on the Sydney Thunder Women in the second semi-final today. 2018-19 title winners, Brisbane Heat became the second team to successfully defend the title after their win in the 2019-20 season. With seven wins from their last seven games in the group stages, the Heat Women are looking like prime candidates to become the first team to complete a title hattrick in the WBBL.

Standing in their way to this achievement will be the Sydney Thunder Women - the winners of the inaugural edition of the Women's Big Bash. Winning just one game less than their semi-final opponents, Thunder will hope that the third time's the charm as they try to make their second WBBL final. The winner of today's match will take on first-time finalists, the Melbourne Stars in the final on Saturday.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Shows Fans Another Talent In His Armour Besides Cricket; Watch Video

BH W vs ST W playing 11 prediction

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI - Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock and Maddy Green

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI - Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (WK), Lauren Smith, Pheobe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Samantha Bates

BH W vs ST W live: Players to watch out for

Brisbane Heat Women - Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Redmayne

Sydney Thunder Women - Heather Knight, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Rachael Haynes

Also Read | Team India & Australia To Pay Homage To Phil Hughes On His 6th Death Anniversary On Nov 27

BH W vs ST W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Georgia Redmayne

Batswomen – Amelia Kerr, Raechel Ternaman, Raechel Haynes

All-Rounders – Jess Jonassen (VC), Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (C)

Bowlers – Shabnim Ismail, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates

BH W vs ST W Dream11 prediction

According to our BH W vs ST W match prediction, the Brisbane Heat Women will win this match to make it to their third straight WBBL final.

Note: The BH W vs ST W Dream11 prediction and BH W vs ST W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BH W vs ST W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | When Sourav Ganguly Called THIS Former Indian Player The 'Diego Maradona Of Cricket'

Image Credits: WBBL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.