Bhajji And Wife Geeta Basra Leave From Hospital With Their Daughter And New-born Baby Boy

One of the most prominent Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra are blessed with a baby boy. Sharing the news on social media, the couple received a plethora of wishes and adulations for their newborn baby. Although the duo did not reveal any information on their second child or his pictures, the entire family including their newest addition was spotted leaving a hospital in Mumbai.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra with their newborn baby

The couple got married in 2015 and gave birth to their first child, daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. After announcing their second baby, fnas were patiently waiting for the cricketer to become a father for the second time and share glimpses of his baby. Post giving birth to their second child, actress Geeta Basra with her daughter and Harbhajan Singh were spotted leaving the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

Twinning for the occasion, Basra and her daughter spotted a white flowy maxi dress while Harbhajan was seen carrying their newborn baby in the stroller. The family stood outside the hospital to get clicked by the paparazzi and officially made their first appearance with the newest member of their family. Following the covid guidelines, the trio was clad in masks.

More on Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra's second child

The anticipation of the fans for the cricketer's second child was intensified by Geeta's posts on social media. Constantly updating the fans on their pregnancy journey, the couple shared the news of the arrival of their son on Instagram. In the adorable video shared by the duo, the infant's clothes and cradle were seen along with a teddy bear. Harbhajan wrote in the caption, 'Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 #blessed #grateful .. shukar aa tera maalka 🙏🙏'.

Geeta Basra also shared many updates with the fans including the stunning pictures flaunting her growing baby bump. In another post, the couple's daughter posed with blue and pink balloons to tease the fans about the gender of their second child. Taking her fan through her pregnancy journey, Basra would also post videos of her performing yoga while showing off her baby belly. Fans are now awaiting for the couple to reveal their second baby boy's name.

