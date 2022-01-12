Bharat Army Again Shuts Down England's Barmy Army Over Dig At Kohli's Century Drought

Indian cricket team’s supporter’s group, 'The Bharat Army' took to its official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shut down England cricket’s supporter group, 'The Barmy Army' over their attempts to mock India’s Test skipper Virat Kohli. Barmy Army’s tweet on Tuesday consisted of the no. ‘71’ with an hourglass emoji and it was considered as a dig at Kohli by the Indian cricket fans as Kohli is in the quest to score his 71st international century since 2019. Kohli is currently playing for India in the three-match Test series against South Africa. He hit a knock of 79 runs in the first innings of the match, however, he missed his 71st century after getting dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

Bharat Army shuts down England's Barmy Army-

As Indian fans unleashed wrath on Barmy Army for their dig at Kohli, the Bharat Army uploaded a meme referring to the former’s obsession with the Indian skipper at a time when England finds it difficult to compete against Australia in the Ashes 2021-22. The meme featured a video clip of a child swinging in a park while their neighbourhood is on fire. The Bharat Army referred to the careless kid swinging as Barmy Army’s obsession with Kohli. Kohli scored his last international century in 2019 and is yet to score a century in all formats of the game since then.

Barmy Army's dig at Virat Kohli-

71 ⏳ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 11, 2022

Bharat Army's reaction-

Jasprit Bumrah stars for India on Day 2 of the Cape Town Test

Meanwhile, courtesy of Kohli’s knock, India scored 223 runs in the first innings, whereas at the time of writing this article, South Africa find themselves at 196-8 in the second innings. After starting Day 2 on 17/1 the Proteas batting line-up struggled against the Indian pace line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah has contributed with the maximum of four wickets so far, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have dismissed two batters each. India will now be looking to bowl out the Proteas squad and look to set a strong fourth innings target. If India manages to win the match, they will achieve the historic feat of winning their first Test series in South Africa.

(Image: AP)