Bharat Army Calls Out Alleged Racism On Indian Fans During Day 4 Of IND Vs ENG 5th Test

Team India supporters group Bharat Army has thanked the England fans who supported them during the alleged racism incident in the crowd. The Indian fans faced racial abuse during the Day 4 of the England vs India 5th Test. An Indian fan while speaking to Sky Sports news revealed that what started as good-natured banter turned then into offensive gestures from England fans which was an hour and a half before the close of play.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Bharat Army Twitter post supporting Indian fans

Bharat Army took to social media to speak about the racist incident during Edgbaston Test and said that they will be working with the authorities to report the incidents. The post read, " Sad to say many of our members experienced racist abuse from a very small minority of individuals. We will work with Edgbaston to share all your feedback".

Thank you to those England fans who stood by us. 🙏🏾#BharatArmy #ENGvIND — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Edgbaston Twitter handle while apologising over the racism incident wrote “We’re incredibly sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in any way. We’ll be investigating this ASAP. The ECB in their tweet wrote “We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket,”.

IND vs ENG 5th Test

With Rains keeping away Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test witnessed an exciting contest with 10 wickets falling in one day. After Pujara and Pant had added 28 runs to the overnight score, Pujara was the first batsman to get dismissed. Pant also scored a half-century before getting dismissed. First innings centurion Ravindra Jadeja failed to score big runs as wickets England bowlers kept on chipping with wickets. India was finally bowled out for 245 runs in their second innings setting England a target of 378.

England started strongly with Alex Lees and Zak Crawley setting up a century partnership. However, Team India bounced back picking up three quick wickets in the final session of day 4. Crawley was the first to go after being clean bowled by Bumrah for 46 runs. Lees looked good but was unlucky to have got out for 56 runs following a mix-up with Joe Root. Ollie Pope failed to open his account. England captain Joe Root and in-form batter Jonny Bairstow saw through the rest of the day without any further loss of wicket. While Joe Root's wicket will be crucial in the first session, Bairstow could very much prove to be the difference-maker in this match. England now needs 119 runs to win the match.