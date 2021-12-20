Bharat Army Takes Cheeky Dig At Barmy Army Over England's Loss; 'Not Easy Winning In AUS'

Team India’s supporter's group, The Bharat Army, took to its official Twitter handle on Monday following Australia 275 run-win over England in the second Test match of Ashes 2021-22 at the Adelaide Oval and took a cheeky dig on England cricket’s supporter group, The Barmy Army. England were bundled out for 192 runs while chasing a fourth-innings target of 468 runs set by the Aussies. The visiting team has visibly struggled so far in the series, as they have looked uncompetitive in both Test matches of the series so far.

Meanwhile, The Bharat Army mentioned in their tweet that they are here for the Barmy Army, as it is not easy for teams to win in Australia. The tweet can be considered a cheeky dig by the Bharat Army as India defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series earlier in 2021. In 2018, India defeated Australia 2-1 in the fourth match Test series in 2018 and became the first Asian side to defeat the Aussies in a Test series in Australia.

Australia lead 2-0 in Ashes 2021-22

Australia took a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2021 series on Monday, having won the first Test match by nine wickets in Brisbane. At the same time, England’s poor performance in the series is evident as Dawid Malan and skipper Joe Root are the only two cricketers who have batted well so far. Malan has a total of 188 runs to his credit in four innings, with the best effort of 82 runs. Root follows Malan with a total of 175 runs scored with the best effort of 89 runs. Both batters have scored two half-centuries each so far, while all other batters have failed to cross the 50-run mark.

Ollie Robinson is followed by Joe Root in England's highest wicket-takers list-

On the bowling front, England made the wrong strategic decision of not including Stuart Broad into the side for the first Test match and paid the price by facing the defeat. Pacer Ollie Robinson is the only English bowler who stands in the top 5 wicket-takers of the Ashes so far. Robinson has dismissed a total of seven batters so far with the best effort 3/58 in an innings and 4/71 in a match. Root is the second-highest wicket-taker from England as he has dismissed four wickets. Skipper Root is followed by James Anderson, Mark Wood, and Ben Stokes in the list of wicket-takers with three wickets each to their name.