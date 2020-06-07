Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Says Players Will Need 6-8 Weeks Before Resuming Intl Cricket

The bowling coack of Indian cricket team, Bharat Arun reckons that players will need at least 6-8 weeks before playing international fixtures. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended as of now. The India-South Africa bilateral ODI series has also been rescheduled at a later date. The Indian players have not been in action ever since the conclusion of the away Test series against New Zealand in early March.

READ: Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Says India Is Still Hurt From The 2019 World Cup Loss



'It’d take us at least 6-8 weeks': Bharat Arun



While speaking to a news channel, the bowling coach of Team India went on to say that it will take at least 6-8 weeks for them to play international matches, whereby, they will be first working on the skill, and fitness in the camps after which they will progress onto match simulations and at the same time, are also hopeful that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can organize a tournament just before the Indian team plays the international matches which according to Arun would be great for them.



Commenting on the fitness of the bowlers, Bharat Arun said that he is not worried about the bowlers because they have had ample time in the last 2 months, to work on strength and their fitness. He then added that very rarely does an international cricketer, especially the Indian bowlers would get this kind of time to work on their fitness. Furthermore, he added that it is a wonderful opportunity for the bowlers to get over the little niggles, that they may have got over the long season.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Reiterates ICC's Stand On Racism, Quotes Nelson Mandela's 'wise Words'

'World Cup loss still hurts': Bharat Arun

Bharat Arun has said that India is still coping from the World Cup 2019 loss. The Men In Blue had topped the group by winning seven of their nine matches which also included a washout and a loss against the eventual world champions England. However, a close 18-run loss against New Zeland in the semi-final at Manchester brought curtains down on their excellent campaign.

While interacting on ‘Lockdown But Not Out’ series by FanCode, the bowling coach went on to say that the World Cup 2019 loss is still hurting them and they will probably go all out to see that they (the Men In Blue) leave no stone unturned in their preparation to make sure that they do exceptionally well in the World Cup. He then mentioned that in order to win a World Cup, they need to really plan well and at the same time, also ensure how far they can execute their plan.

(Image Courtesy: AP)