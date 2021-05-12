Bharat Arun Reveals Which All-rounder Can Fulfil Hardik Pandya's Role In Indian Squad

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Shardul Thakur has the ability to become a skillful and effective all-rounder. Arun, while speaking to news agency PTI, said Shardul has proved himself time and again as a seam-bowling all-rounder. Shardul was a member of the young Indian contingent that had travelled to Australia earlier this year, where he impressed everyone not just with his bowling but also as a reliable batsman at the bottom.

When asked if Shardul can fill in for India in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who has not been named in the Indian Test squad because of his unavailability with the ball, Arun said the Mumbai cricketer has proved that he can be an all-rounder, adding "he was fabulous in Australia". Arun, however, agreed that finding someone to replace Hardik Pandya in the squad would be difficult, given the Gujarat cricketer's amazing power-hitting skills and his consistent pace bowling.

"It is more of a selectors' job to find them and then we can develop those all-rounders. Shardul has proved he can be an all-rounder. What he did in Australia was fabulous. I wish you could just wish and develop bowlers like that. Hardik is an outstanding talent, but unfortunately, he had to undergo a back operation, and then it's not very easy to come back after that. He bowled against England, I thought he did a really good job. But, to sustain that we need to manage him well and build on his strength," Arun was quoted as saying by PTI.

Shardul's Test career

Shardul made his Test debut for India in 2018, which ended abruptly for the 29-year-old cricketer, who was ruled out due to an injury after bowling just 10 balls. He made a comeback in 2021 and scored a crucial fifty against Australia in the final Test of the four-match series. Shardul scored 67 off 115 balls in the first innings of the game and forged an important partnership with Washington Sundar to help the touring side cross the 300-run mark. Shardul also picked up seven wickets in the game, which the Indian side eventually won on the back of an extraordinary performance by Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: PTI