Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran Rejoin India Camp Post Isolation

Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun, backup wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and reserved player Abhimanyu Easwaran have rejoined Virat Kohli-led squad after spending 10 days in isolation in England. The three members of the Indian Test squad were isolated earlier this month after coming in close contact with net bowler Dayanand Garani, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is still under quarantine.

"Great to have you back gents," the BCCI posted a welcome come message for the three on its official Twitter handle. Earlier, Rishabh Pant rejoined the Indian camp after testing negative for COVID-19 and completing the mandatory isolation period in accordance with the protocols in the UK. Pant had tested positive for the disease earlier this month, days after attending the Euro 2020 game between England and Germany.

Indian batsman KL Rahul kept wickets for the Indians in the three-day practice game they played against a County Select XI between July 20 to July 22 due to the unavailability of both wicketkeepers - Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha. Rahul made a strong statement with an amazing century in the practice game, making a case for his return in the Test squad.

BCCI suffers a massive blow

The BCCI suffered a massive blow on Thursday after all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Avesh Khan were ruled out of the Test squad due to injuries they sustained during the practice game. Shubman Gill was also ruled out of the squad last week after suffering from a shin injury. The BCCI is all set to send replacements to the UK with reports suggesting Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Jayant Yadav's names.

India and England are slated to play a five-match Test series, starting August 4. The series will mark the beginning of the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

