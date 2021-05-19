BHS Vs JJ Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Pitch & Weather Report, Live Stream Info

The Bauhinia Stars (BHS) will take on the Jade Jets (JJ) in the inaugural match of the Hong Kong Women's T20 League match. The match is set to begin at 11:30 AM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok on May 19, 2021. Here is our BHS vs JJ Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks. The match will be live streamed on FanCode.

Hong Kong Women's T20 League: BHS vs JJ preview

Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets will feature in the first game of the upcoming Hong Kong Women's T20 League on Wednesday. The two teams are slated to battle it out in a total of three fixtures in the T20 competition. The contest between the two exciting sides promises to be an enthralling one for the fans as the teams will look to go out all guns blazing in the crucial encounter. A victory in their opening game itself could do wonders for the confidence of the sides. Jade Jets had an advantage over Bauhinia Stars when the two teams locked horns in Hong Kong Women's 35-over tournament last year. The Jets had emerged victorious in two out of their three encounters against Stars.

BHS vs JJ: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Mission Road Ground. The strip at the venue is expected to be a balanced one and a close contest between bowlers and batters is expected. However, the batters will not be able to score runs at a frantic pace right from the word go, and they will have to get their eye in first before attempting to slog. Spinners are expected to play a major role on the surface as well. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first looking at the conditions.

As far as the weather, the conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket. A significant cloud cover is expected throughout the game according to AccuWeather. However, there are no chances of rain during the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius at the time of the fixture.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

BHS vs JJ Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BHS: Emma Lai, Jaswinder Kaur, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Kary Chan, Connie Wong, Maryam Bibi, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Chan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Anum Ahmad, Maheen Haider

JJ: Pull To, Mariko Hill, Jasmine Titmuss, Tinaz Karbhari, Hiu Ying Cheung, Keenu Gill, Katy Gibbons, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar,, Rida Haider, Ashley Hung.

BHS vs JJ best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – C Wong, M Hill

Vice-Captain – J Titmuss, K Gibbons

Connie Wong and Jasmine Titmuss will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BHS vs JJ Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – H Cheung

Batsmen – J Kaur, K Gibbons, R Venkatesh, T Karbhari

All-Rounders – C Wong (C), J Titmuss (VC), M Hill

Bowlers – A Siu, B Chan, K Chan

BHS vs JJ Dream11 prediction

According to our BHS vs JJ Dream11 prediction, the Jade Jets are likely to edge past the Bauhinia Stars and win this match.

Note: The BHS vs JJ player record and as a result, the BHS vs JJ best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BHS vs JJ Dream11 team and BHS vs JJ prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Cricket Hong Kong Instagram