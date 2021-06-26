BHS Vs JJ Dream11: Stars Vs Jets Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Bauhinia Stars Women and Jade Jets Women are all set to face each other in the 3rd match of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League. The 3rd match of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League is set to take place at the Mission Road Ground, Hong Kong, starting from 7:00 a.m. (IST) on Sunday, June 27. Here’s the BHS vs JJ Dream11 prediction including the BHS vs JJ scorecard prediction and the BHS vs JJ Dream11 top picks before the match.

BHS vs JJ preview for 3rd match

Out of the 3-match T20 series, the Jade Jets Women have won the first 2 matches of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League. The Jade Jets Women won the first match against the Bauhinia Stars Women by 7 wickets and the second match by 17 runs. Bauhinia Stars Women will be looking to avoid a complete series sweep by defeating the Jade Jets Women in the upcoming match.

Probable Playing XI for BHS vs JJ Dream11 team

Bauhinia Stars: Emma Lai, Shanzeen Shahzad (wk), Jaswinder Kaur, Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Mei Wai Siu, Shing Chan, Amanda Cheung, Jennifer Alumbro, Maheen Haider

Jade Jets: Yee Shan To, Mariko Hill, Keenu Gill, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Tinaz Karbhari, Jasmine Titmuss (c), Katy Gibbons, Charlotte Chan, Rajvir Kaur, Tammy Chu, Betty Chan

WPL T20 Game 2 Highlightshttps://t.co/ThpWFohFIN via @YouTube — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) June 25, 2021

Captain and Vice-captain selection for BHS vs JJ Dream11 team

Captain – M. Hill

Vice-captain – K. Gill

BHS vs JJ Dream11 top picks for the fantasy team

Wicketkeepers – E. Lai

Batters – T. Karbhari, R. Kaur, S. Shahzad

All-rounders – M. Hill (C), K. Gill (VC), J. Titmuss, R. Venkatesh

Bowlers – M. Haider, B. Chan, K. Gibbons

Ahead of the BHS vs JJ scorecard, the Jade Jets Women will be the favourite team to win the match as they have won both the matches against Bauhinia Stars Women in the league. The BHS vs JJ prediction is expected to see the Jade Jets Women perform well to get ahead in the 3rd match of the series. The BHS vs JJ opener prediction can see the Jade Jets Women win the upcoming match to claim the series by a sweep.

Note: The BHS vs JJ Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The BHS vs JJ Dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and therefore the BHS vs JJ prediction should only be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

Image Source: hkcricket.org