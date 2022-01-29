Bhutan's 1st Player To Register For IPL Reveals MS Dhoni's Advise; 'Always Stuck With Me'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is less than two weeks away, and Mikyo Dorji has become Bhutan's first player to register for this year's auction. The IPL 2022 auctions have attracted as many as 1,214 players from across the world. This year's auctions will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Dorji, who has played against the likes of Shahid Afridi during the 2021 edition of Nepal's Everest Premier League, will hope to become the first player from his country to receive an IPL contract from one of the franchises. After being named in the IPL 2022 auctions, Dorji also shared a video with legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni and highlighted a piece of advice that the 40-year old gave him last year that has always remained with him.

Mikyo Dorji reveals advice MS Dhoni gave him

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Mikyo Dorji shared an image and a video alongside former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The Bhutanese cricketer had met the legendary Indian skipper last year when he received some brilliant advice from 'Captain Cool' that has stuck with him until today.

MS Dhoni had suggested Dorji focus on the process rather than the results, because if he got 'the process right' then the results would likely come. The 40-year old also told the Bhutanese cricketer to enjoy the game and not take too much stress. Bhutan is making great strides in the sport as it became an associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2019. Since then, they have played in two T20Is against Maldives and Nepal, respectively. Dorji was a part of the playing 11 that took on Nepal in 2019.

