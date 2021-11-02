Bhuvneshwar And Hardik Pandya Likely To Be Dropped From T20 Squad For NZ Series: Report

After the completion of the T20 World Cup 2021, Team India will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. Team India's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 has not been up to the mark as the 'Men in Blue' lost their first two matches of the Super 12 stage which has pushed them to the brink of elimination. Among the many reasons for Team India's dismal performance is the fitness of speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar and allrounder Hardik Pandya. Now, as per the PTI report, the BCCI and the national selectors are all set to meet and are likely to drop Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The report suggests that with only 11 months left for the next T20 World Cup 2022, the national selection committee will be looking to check out as many players as possible by June next year when the home season ends. Furthermore, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, who are not in their prime fitness, are likely to be dropped from the T20 series against New Zealand.

Players who are in contention to be included in Team India are IPL 2021 Orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Speedsters like Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested. In terms of allrounder Venkatesh Iyer who impressed everyone by performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 may have to fill Hardik Pandya's shoes. In the absence of speedsters like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as well as speed sensation from Jammu and Kashmir, Umran Malik might be preferred by the selectors keeping Australia's fastpitch in mind.

India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul likely to lead Team India

Virat Kohli is set to step down from the T20I captaincy of Team India and Rohit Sharma is touted to be the favourite to take over the hot seat. However, an ANI report on Tuesday has said that keeping in mind the fatigue of the players due to the bubble life, some senior players will be rested for the India vs New Zealand T20I series making way for KL Rahul to don the captain's hat.

As per the report, a source has confirmed to ANI that KL Rahul is the front runner to lead Team India for India vs New Zealand T20I series. The source said,

"The seniors would need a breather and it is no secret that Rahul is an integral part of the team's T20 structure. He is almost certain to lead."

India vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

(With inputs from PTI)

