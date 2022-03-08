Bhuvneshwar Is All Of Us While Watching Shikhar Dhawan And Chahal's Hilarious Reel; Watch

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a hilarious reel with fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. While both cricketers have a fun time alongside a worker from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar watches them making the reel before bursting into laughter.

Instagram users were quick to spot the pacer’s live reaction to the hilarious reel and flooded the comment section with their views. As per many users, Bhvneshwar was the best part of the Instagram reel.

Meanwhile, captioning the picture, Dhawan said it feels good to have fun and give happiness to people who help them in their daily lives. At the same time, the 36-year-old also mentioned that Bhuvneshwar is enjoying it from behind. Dhawan, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, and other Indian cricketers like Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav are currently training at the NCA in Bangalore, having been rested for the ongoing Sri Lanka Test series. Suryakumar and Rahul suffered injuries during their last outing for the team, and are in the process of recovery.

Watch Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram reel:

Shikhar Dhawan and others gear up for IPL 2022

Earlier on March 5, Dhawan posted a picture alongside other Indian cricket superstars with the caption, “Great preparation for a greater cause”.

The players will join their respective IPL franchises after their time in the NCA, for the upcoming 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan was one of the top buys by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 auction, while Shardul Thakur fetched a bid over Rs 10 crore and has joined Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul was a draft pick for the new Lucknow Super Giants, while Suryakumar Yadav was retained by Mumbai Indians. Bhuvneshwar was sold for an amount of Rs 4.20 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Indian cricket team is currently in the middle of the Test series against Sri Lanka and already have a 1-0 lead after winning the first match at Mohali. The second Test is slated to begin on March 12 in Bangalore, which will be a day-night game.

Following the conclusion of the Test series, cricket fans will witness live action from IPL 2022 after a 10-day gap. The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 26 with the opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. A total of 70 league matches will be played until May 22.

