Bhuvneshwar Kumar 'always Excited' For 'high-intensity' Clash Against Pakistan At T20 WC

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are placed in the same group for the T20 World Cup as the ICC announced the pools for its flagship event, set to be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The announcement of the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming T20 World Cup set the social media abuzz. Team India's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared his thoughts on the upcoming T20 clash against Pakistan.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar on India-Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, during a virtual press conference on Friday, said, "Look, it is always exciting to play against Pakistan and it is always a pressure match, so of course it is going to be, you know, a high-intensity match."

"But to be honest we haven't really thought about it, how it is going to be because we have got a lot of cricket left, we have got matches in Sri Lanka, of course, Test matches in England and then IPL and then World Cup. But once of course, the IPL gets over, we will start thinking about that (World Cup)," added Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is currently in Sri Lanka for the limited-over series.

Gautam Gambhir opines on India-Pakistan WC clash

"When I played my first international game against Pakistan I was probably much more excited and nervous as compared to some of the guys who've played a lot of cricket against Pakistan. So, it is the responsibility of the senior guys to probably keep the younger guys calm; because ultimately it's not the emotion that will win you a game of cricket, it is the contest between the bat and the ball that will end up winning you a game of cricket. So people like Virat Kohli for example, or Rohit Sharma will have a huge responsibility when Indian takes on Pakistan,” said Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir also said India should get rid of its obsession with wins at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

"It was special (being a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup squad), but I have forgotten about it," said the Delhi batsman, who had scored a match-winning 97 against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final.

"To be honest, India needs to move on from that. 2007, it's what, more than 13 years ago and I think we need to get rid of this obsession of 2007 and 2011."

(Image Credits: PTI)