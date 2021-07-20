Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowls First No Ball In International Cricket After 5 Years; Fans Awed

Team India's vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday bowled a no-ball in international cricket after 5 years as the men in Blue took on Sri Lanka in the second ODI. The well-disciplined medium-pacer bowled a no-ball off the first ball of the 5th over while bowling to Sri Lankan opener Minod Bhanuka.

However, the next delivery, a Free-Hit, did not go for runs as the medium-pacer outfoxed the batsman with a slower delivery. Notably, the last time Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a no-ball was way back in October 2015. Also, this is the first time in a whopping 3093 deliveries in international cricket that he has overstepped.

Netizens react to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's no-ball

Manish Pandey Drops Sitter Off Deepak Chahar's Bowling

Team India's Manish Pandey dropped an absolute sitter off Deepak Chahar's bowling during the second match of the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. Manish Pandey was fielding at the slips when Sri Lankan opener Minod Bhanuka edged a delivery away from his body, which the Indian fielder dropped after going down for the catch. The dropped catch occurred on the last ball of the second over following which Bhanuka went on to score 36 off 48 balls.

In the following over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped an easy catch because he fell short of the length while attempting to leap upwards and stop Avishka Fernando's attempted six. The ball cleared the rope by inches.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has set a target of 276 for India.

