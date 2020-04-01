Bhuvneshwar Kumar Deeply Thankful To COVID Heroes; Strongly Advocates PM-CARES Donations

Team India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar conveyed his 'deepest gratitude' to the medical and social workers in the frontline of the COVID-19 battle and appealed to the people to support them by making donations. Sportspersons across India have donated generously to the relief funds - both the PM-CARES fund and the CM's relief funds of their respective states as India's war against the coronavirus pandemic continues. Taking to Twitter, Bhuvneshwar Kumar appealed to his fans to contribute generously for the sake of those who work in hospitals, quarantine facilities, social workers, paramedics and so on.

'Let's do our bit'

Our deepest gratitude to the medical and social workers who are working hard during the COVID-19 crisis. Let’s do our part to help them, by donating to pmcares@sbi. And remember, iss crisis se ladney ke liye bhi #UPIchalega. #PaySafeIndia @upichalega @NPCI_NPCI pic.twitter.com/h3TyN6GSvd — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) April 1, 2020

BCCI donates Rs 51 crores as pledged

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has contributed a sum of Rs. 51 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund which is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to combat the deadly COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 lakh each) and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour. Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday pledged to donate a sum of Rs. 10 lakh. Taking to the micro-blogging site, it was announced by the national cricket board that they have made the necessary contribution from their end and also attached a screenshot of the Payment Order reference and the Account Statement for the same.

