Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes The New Ball Talk, Sends Back England's Explosive Openers Early

Team India's frontline pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made an impact straight away as he made the new ball do the talking to dismiss England's explosive openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow cheaply during their stiff chase of 330 in the series-deciding third ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Bhuvi accounts for in-form English openers cheaply

After being given the new ball, Bhuvi was expensive in his very first over as he conceded 14 runs off five deliveries. However, he had the last laugh when he castled Roy on the final ball of that over.

Being hit for three boundaries, Bhuvneshwar came back strongly as he bowled a back of a length ball around off stump which swung back into the batsman after pitching and went right through his defence i.e. between the bat and pad to clean him up. Roy walked back for a quickfire 14 off six deliveries.

In the very next over, the UP cricketer got the better of Roy's opening partner Jonny Bairstow. On the final ball of the third over, the new-ball bowler bowled a length delivery around the off-stump which came in with the angle as Bairstow shuffled across the off-stump only to be rapped on the pads. The Indian players appealed for LBW instantly as the on-field umpire raised his finger.

The batsman had a discussion with the non-striker and then proceeded to get the decision reviewed. The Ball Tracked shows that the ball would have gone on to hit the wickets and the batsman was given out as Jonny went back to the pavilion for just one run to his name.

India bowled out for 329

India were once again asked to bat first after the coin landed in favour of stand-in-captain Jos Buttler on Sunday afternoon. The hosts got off to a brisk start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 103 runs before losing a couple more wickets after adding 14 runs before Pandya and Pant carried out the rescue act.

After Hardik's dismissal, his elder brother Krunal and lower middle-order batsman Shardul Thakur added 45 runs for the seventh-wicket stand before the latter's dismissal for a 21-ball 30 and while Krunal looked to accelerate the innings in the death overs, even he perished while trying to go for the big shot in the 48th over as he was caught by Jason Roy at point off Mark Wood.

It made things easier for the England bowlers as they cleaned up the tail-enders in exactly one over as India were bundled out for 329 in the penultimate over.

The current top-ranked ODI side need exactly 330 runs to seal the ODI series. The reigning ODI world champions would be hoping to salvage pride by winning this match and the series after losing the Test and T20Is that preceded the three One Day matches.