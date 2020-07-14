Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks His Favourite Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the leading bowlers in the country. The right-arm pacer has been India's bowling mainstay across formats for the major part of the last decade. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, made his way into the Indian team courtesy brilliant performances in the domestic circuit. Since making his debut, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has received plaudits for his sensational performances in the international arena.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career has been marred with injuries of late. He didn’t have an ideal start to 2020 as he had to undergo a sports hernia surgery in January. However, he was all set to make his comeback to the Indian team after three months during ODI series against South Africa but the series was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Messi vs Ronaldo debate: Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks his choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently spending time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic-enforced lockdown. The right-arm pacer has been quite active on social media lately. On Saturday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar did Q and A session on Twitter with his followers and as expected the SRH pacer was bombarded with questions galore.

One of his followers asked him to pick his favourite between Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably two of the best players to have played the sport. The Messi vs Ronaldo debate is an unending one with some claiming Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time while others picking Lionel Messi over the Portuguese. The Twitter user posed the question and wrote, “Messi or Ronaldo ??? #AskBhuvi,”

In response, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. In the past, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had also revealed that he is a die-hard fan of Lionel Messi. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has Indian captain Virat Kohli among his many fans.

What's next for Bhuvneshwar Kumar?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to earn another ₹8.5 crore in the IPL 2020 from SRH, being virtually the backbone of one of the most feared bowling attacks in the tournament. The Uttar Pradesh pacer continues to be in the Grade A of BCCI contracts, earning ₹5 crore annually alongside the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come a long way in just a decade and would be looking to make a huge difference once the Indian team is back playing international cricket. It is likely that Kumar's first assignment post the break would be the IPL 2020. If that is not the case, then he would be eyeing a spot in Virat Kohli's Test team that will tour Australia in November-December this year.

IMAGE COURTESY: BARCELONA & JUVENTUS TWITTER/ BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR INSTAGRAM