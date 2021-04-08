Last Updated:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month Award

Indian cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Punam Raut have been nominated in their respective categories for giving outstanding performances.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan among nominees for ICC Player of the Month awards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday announced the nominees for the Player of the Month awards for the month of March. Indian cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Punam Raut have been nominated in their respective categories for giving outstanding performances last month. Indian men’s cricket team pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rewarded for his performances in the white-ball series against England, while Gayakwad and Raut have been named for performing well against South Africa in the home series.

Bhuvneshwar gets recognition after comeback

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets in the five-match T20I series against England with an economy rate of 6.38, while in the three-match ODI series he took 6 wickets with an economy rate of 4.65. Kumar had returned from a one-year break following injuries. Raut and Gayakwad have been nominated for their performances with the bat and ball respectively. While Raut scored 263 runs at an average of 87.66 from the five ODIs that she played against South Africa, Gayakwad took a total of 12 wickets in both white-ball series combined.

 Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams have also been nominated in the men’s category, while South Africa’s Lizelle Lee in the women’s category. Rashid Khan took 11 wickets in the month of March as Afghanistan won the second Test match against Zimbabwe. He also scalped 6 wickets in the three-match T20I series, which his team won 3-0. Sean Williams is being rewarded for his all-around performance against Afghanistan, where he scored 264 runs and took 2 wickets in the two Tests that he played. South Africa’s woman cricketer Lizelle Lee played four ODIs against India and registered one century and two half-centuries, making it to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan will be seen playing for Hyderabad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to begin on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. 

