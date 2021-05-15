Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rubbishes Assumptions of Losing Drive To Play Tests: 'Prepared For All'

India's premier fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has lashed out at reports suggesting that the 31-year-old pacer has lost his interest to play in the longer format of cricket. A report quoted a 'source' who claimed that Bhuvneshwar doesn’t want to play Test cricket anymore and 'that drive has gone missing'. Now, Bhuvneshwar has issued his clarification and also lashed out at the baseless reports on his interest in Test cricket.

Bhuvneshwar on Saturday took to his Twitter handle and said that he has always prepared himself to play for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do so. The right-arm pacer also lashed out at the baseless reports and requested to stop writing stories based on assumptions. Bhuvneshwar on his Twitter handle wrote:

There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same.

Suggestion - please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”! — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) May 15, 2021

Notably, Bhuveshwar Kumar did not make it in the recently announced 20-man squad for the World Test Championship Final and India Tour of England. Fans, cricket experts like Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Manjrekar even expressed that the inclusion of the swing bowler might bolster the arsenal of India on bowler-friendly wickets of England. In fact, Aakash Chopra had said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness might be the reason why he did not make it to Team India's jumbo squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in terrific form recently. He showed spectacular performance against England in the T20I and ODI series. Bhuvneshwar was out of action for several months after suffering an injury during IPL 2020 last year in October. However, the right-arm pacer made a great comeback against England. In the ODI series, he scalped 6 wickets in three matches. In the T20I series, 'Bhuvi' bagged 4 wickets in 5 games and bowled with a great economy.

All India Squad For WTC Final Members Opt For Covishield

The suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has provided Indian cricketing stars a much deserved time off after being on the road for a considerable amount of time in 2021. The players have utilised the same time in getting vaccinated ahead of the much-anticipated World Test Championship Final 2021. The Indian cricketers have been asked to prefer Covishield over Covaxin for their first dose, considering their upcoming England assignment.

Considering the fact that there has to be a gap of a minimum of 28 days between the two doses, the Indian cricketers have opted for Covishield as they will be travelling to the UK for the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent England series. The Indian cricket board has urged players to take the first dose of Covishield as it is based on the Oxford-the AstraZeneca vaccine which is a UK based product. As a result, the players can take their second dose while they are in England for the five-match Test series.

(Image Credits: PTI)