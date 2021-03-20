Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sentences Jason Roy To Second-ball Duck, Leaves SRH Fans Excited: WATCH

Team India are on the front foot in the fifth and decider T20I against England at Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Men in Blue posted a whopping 224 batting first, with the visiting skipper Eoin Morgan having won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set up India’s big total, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the hosts off brilliantly in the second innings.

India vs England live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar finds form before SRH team 2021 appearance

Chasing 225 to win the match and the India vs England T20I series, Eoin Morgan and co. needed a blazing start to impose their authority on the chase. Much was dependant on Jason Roy, who had been in fine form throughout the series, but those hopes were some dented thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The England opener came down the track on the second delivery of the innings, but the SRH team 2021 star got the better of him, cleaning him to strike off the very first ball of the innings.

Jason Roy is one of the most flamboyant batsmen on his day, and getting him early will prove a big boost to the Men in Blue and their chances of clinching the series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept things tight throughout the over and conceded only a single run, and the pacer, who will be a part of the SRH team 2021, will be key to Team India's chances in the game.

India vs England live: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set up India's massive 224 total

While Roy failed to make an impact with the bat, the England opener played his part in dismissing a well set Suryakumar Yadav in the first innings. The Mumbai Indians star looked to smash Adil Rashid over the long-on fence, but Chris Jordan pulled the ball off the boundary with a brilliant sprint and threw it to Roy to complete the catch. Suryakumar Yadav was looking well set but eventually had to perish for a 17-ball 32.

The flamboyant batsman's dismissal did not hurt the Men in Blue's chances of a big total, with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya taking the attack to the opposition, launching a brilliant onslaught to help India to 224. The Indian skipper ended with an unbeaten 80, while Pandya remained not-out with a 17-ball 39. Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma scored a 34-ball 64, stitching a vital 94-run opening partnership with Virat Kohli.

(Image Courtesy: bcci.tv)