Bhuvneshwar Kumar Talks About Partnership With Deepak Chahar, Says 'Only Plan Was To...'

Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made history on Tuesday by forming a record eighth-wicket partnership of 84 runs to help India win the second One-Day International against Sri Lanka. Chahar and Bhuvneshwar played superb innings when it appeared the mountain of the target was too tall for the Indian tailenders to climb. However, both players showed grit and determination as they took India across the finish line. After the match, Bhuvneshwar revealed that their key plan was to bat till the last ball of the last over.

"Our aim was to play till the last ball of the last over and we wanted to take it as deep as possible so we can score runs. To be honest, there wasn't much planning, the only plan we had was to play till the last ball and the way Deepak batted was just amazing. We never let the run-rate go over 6 so he [Deepak] took the risk and hit a few shots over the boundary to ensure the run-rate remained below 6," Bhuvneshwar Kumar said in the post-match press conference.

When asked about Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said the Indian opener is no different than the other captains he has played for. Shikhar's captaincy, according to Bhuvneshwar, is similar to what he has seen other captains do throughout his long career, adding, "He gives freedom to players and his only goal is to ensure victory for the team, just like other captains."

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

India won the second ODI by 3 wickets with 5 balls remaining, thus winning the three-match series 2-0. Deepak Chahar finished the game as the highest run-scorer for his side as he remained unbeaten at 69 off 82 balls. After losing the toss, Team India was asked to take the field yet again. Sri Lanka batters showed much improvement from the previous game and posted a total of 275 runs in 50 overs, courtesy of two half-centuries by Avishka Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne respectively.

In the second innings, India suffered an early blow as opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 13 runs. India lost Ishan Kishan for just 1 run in the 5th over followed by India skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who went for 29 off 38 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was looking in great touch right from the first ball that he faced. Suryakumar went on to score a beautiful half-century before being dismissed for 53 off 44 balls. Krunal Pandya also contributed some runs for the side as he scored 35 off 54 balls.

Image: AP

