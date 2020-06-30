Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tries To Cheer Up Fan Who Claims His Girlfriend Will Not Be Marrying Him

Cricketing activities all across the world have come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several bilateral series, as well as the much-awaited IPL 2020, were either postponed or called off. Cricketers are quarantined currently due to the lockdown in the country which has given them free time galore. They are using this time to interact with fans on social media.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives heart-warming reply to a depressed fan

The latest to join this bandwagon is India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has taken Instagram to interact with his fans much like his teammate. On Sunday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conducted a Q and A session where he answered several questions ranging from his professional to personal life.

However, there was one fan who seemed to be a little sad as his girlfriend was about to be get married. The fan wrote, “Sir, meri girlfriend ki shaadi ho rahi hain… Jisa se main bahut pyar karta hu (Sir, my girlfriend is getting married… I love her very much).” Bhuvneshwar Kumar simply replied to the fan with profound words and wrote, “Stay strong and keep smiling.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also described his teammates in one word during the session. On being asked to describe MS Dhoni in word, Bhuvneshwar Kumar called him 'legend' while he hailed Virat Kohli as Greatest of All Time. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also revealed that he met Nupur, his wife, back in 2001. They tied the knot in 2017.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was all set to make his comeback to the Indian team after three months during ODI series against South Africa but the series was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The right-arm pacer had regained the top spot in the side in 2018/19 but another back issue ruled him out of action. He missed the ODI series against West Indies, T20Is against Sri Lanka, ODI series against Australia and the entire tour of New Zealand.

Courtesy his back issues, Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't played a Test for more than two years now. He was a part of the Test squad for Australia tour but didn't get a place in the playing XI. The 30-year old was dropped from the Test team for the West Indies tour after World Cup and isn't expected to be back in the red-ball team for now.

It was during India’s series against South Africa in January 2018 when Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played in Tests. Since then, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have shouldered the bowling responsibility of the Indian team in the longest format.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM