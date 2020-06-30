Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trolls ICC On 'Guess The Cricketer' Tweet About Him, Fans Left In Splits

Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday trolled the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their latest post on their social media handle. The ICC posted a picture of Bhuvneshwar Kumar lying on the ground after taking a catch and asked the fans to guess the cricketer in the picture who has a five-wicket haul in all three formats. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the first Indian bowler to pick up a 5-wicket haul in all three formats after which left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav achieved the feat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar replies to ICC's latest post

After ICC posted the picture on Twitter, Bhuvneshwar Kumar himself responded to the post by comically stating that he personally knows the person in the picture. Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Sunrisers Hyderabad also commented on ICC's latest post. Here's the reply given by Bhuvneshwar Kumar -

I know this guy personally 😁 — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) June 30, 2020

Me too under 17 age group seh 🤣🤣 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 30, 2020

We've seen him 'swing' by our camp too 😁 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 30, 2020

Fans react to ICC's latest post

You knw this guy bcoz it's u bhuvi — AwAis JavEd (@iawaisjaved) June 30, 2020

First Indian bowler to take 5 wkt- haul in all formats of cricket @BhuviOfficial ..

U made us always proud Bhuvi sir😊 #BhuvneshwarKumar — Proud Indian 🙌 (@Bhuvi15_) June 30, 2020

The softest looking guy in Indian Cricket team. — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) June 30, 2020

Bhuvneshwar Kumar on banning of saliva and IPL 2020

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had asked ICC to find alternatives for saliva to shine the ball after the cricket body decided to ban it due to COVID-19. While talking at a webinar organised by GainAccess Sports & Entertainment and SportzPower, Kumar said that the bowlers need to shine the ball in order to make it move around so the ICC has to come up with a solution so that players can still shine the ball without using saliva.

Apart from bringing up the saliva topic, the SRH pacer also spoke about the fate of the IPL 2020 which was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar said that the tournament “must happen” because an event like IPL at this stage would be “important for both cricketing and financial reasons”.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar replies to fan questions on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

As cricket stars are spending time at home interacting with fans on social media, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also joined the bandwagon and was recently involved in a live chat with his fans. While there were a number of questions raised by fans both on and off the field, the cricketer was asked by fans to describe MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in one word. The pacer, in his reply, described MS Dhoni as a 'legend' while he hailed Virat Kohli as the 'Greatest of All Time' (G.O.A.T).

(IMAGE: ICC / BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR / TWITTER)