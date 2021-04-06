Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vs Mohammed Shami: Who Is The Richest In Terms Of IPL Salary Till Date?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been amongst the leaders of the Indian bowling attack across formats for more than eight years now. The two have played a vital role in India's unparalleled success in the last few years and have been instrumental in making the Indian pace arsenal one of the feared weapons in world cricket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been playing in the Indian Premier League for more than a decade.

While Bhuvneshwar made his IPL debut in 2011 for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, Shami made his first appearance in the IPL in 2013 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Bhuvneshwar has had a fairly successful IPL career as compared to Shami whose career in the tournament flourished in the past couple of years. Ahead of the IPL 2021, let's take a look at Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL salary and Mohammed Shami IPL salary.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL salary

Bhuvneshwar was initially signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 for a price of â‚¹6 lakh per season. He was with the side for two years but failed to break into the playing XI. The right-arm pacer was then bought by Pune Warriors India for â‚¹20 lakh from 2011-13. After the dissolution of the Pune-based franchise in 2013, Bhuvneshwar was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For the first four seasons (2014-17), Bhuvneshwar got an annual â‚¹4.25 crore contract with the franchise. He became the leader of their pace attack and impressed one and all with his performances. Ahead of the IPL 2018, Bhuvneshwar was deservingly rewarded for his consistent performances as he received a salary hike. Since 2018, Bhuvneshwar has been earning â‚¹8.5 crore per season. The overall Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL salary accounts for â‚¹51.72 crore.

Bhuvneshwar is once again set to reprise his role in the SRH squad for IPL 2021 where he will earn â‚¹8.5 crore. The SRH squad will hope that Bhuvneshwar returns back to IPL with a bang as he was ruled out of the tournament mid-way last year after picking up an injury. SRH will start their IPL 2021 campaign against KKR in Chennai on April 11.

Mohammed Shami IPL salary

Mohammed Shami was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011, a franchise which he played for three years for an annual price of â‚¹10 lakh. Subsequently, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) signed the pacer for a price of â‚¹4.25 crore per season. Shami played for Delhi at the same price from 2014-17 (except 2015 due to injury). However, injuries and lack of form didn't let him have the best of stints with Delhi.

In 2018, his price was reduced to â‚¹3 crore. Shami was then picked by Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2019 (now Punjab Kings) for â‚¹4.8 crore. Shami had a fruitful couple of seasons with Punjab as he bagged 39 wickets in 28 games. The reverse-swing specialist is a crucial part of the PBKS squad who will now feature for them in IPL 2021. The Mohammed Shami IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹4.8 crore. The Mohammed Shami IPL 2021 form will crucial for the franchise to succeed in the competition. PBKS will kick-off IPL 2021 on April 12 against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

Mohammed Shami's total earnings from IPL is â‚¹34.7 crore. When you compare Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL salary with Mohammed Shami's IPL salary, the dichotomy is pretty evident. Bhuvneshwar has earned â‚¹17.02 crore more than Shami. In fact, Bhuvneshwar's numbers in the IPL (136 wickets in 121 matches) are far better than Shami (60 wickets in 65 matches).

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM