Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins ICC Player of the Month for 'glorious' comeback against England

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been crowned the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for the month of March for his extraordinary performance against the touring English side. Bhuvneshwar, who made his comeback in the international arena after 15 long months, had a significant impact on the English batting line-up in the recently concluded T20I and ODI series against England last month. Bhuvneshwar was picked from the list of three nominees, including Afghanistan’s spinning prodigy Rashid Khan and Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams.

Bhuvneshwar's 'glorious' comeback

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets in the five-match T20I series against England with an economy rate of 6.38, while in the three-match ODI series he took 6 wickets with an economy rate of 4.65. Bhuvneshwar’s first wicket after returning to the international stage was of English opener Jason Roy. The Indian swing bowler had last played an international match against West Indies in 2019, but the tour ended for him with a groin injury. The pacer was set to return in Blues against South Africa in March 2020, but the home series was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICC announce Players of the Month for March 2021 👇https://t.co/XvgdLUsKnA — ICC (@ICC) April 13, 2021

Bhuvneshwar then made a comeback later that year for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, his duty was cut short after he suffered from a thigh injury. The swing specialist announced his re-entry earlier last month and managed to impress everyone with his incredible bowling. Bhuvneshwar is currently playing for SRH in the Indian Premier League and will next be seen in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Lizelle Lee from South Africa was given the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for her amazing performance with the bat against India last month. Lee played four ODIs against India and registered one century and two half-centuries, making it to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings.

(Image Credit: PTI)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.