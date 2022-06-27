Last Updated:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 208 Kph Vs Ireland Sets Twitter Ablaze, Fans Ask 'Shoaib Akhtar Who?'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's very first delivery of the Ireland vs India 1st T20I match clocked at 201 kph while another ball in the same over was clocked 208 kph.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls fastest ball

Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram


India began their tour of Ireland with a 7-wicket win over the host in the 1st T20I. The match which was affected by rain was reduced to 12 overs. Team India bowlers bowled brilliantly to stop Ireland from putting up a huge total on board. Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was excellent conceding just 16 runs in three overs and picking up one wicket. Besides bowling an economical spell, Kumar also registered the fastest delivery which sent fans on social media into a frenzy.

IRE vs IND 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks Shoaib Akhtar's fastest ball record

After Hardik Pandya won the toss in Ireland vs India 1st T20I the Indian skipper decided to bowl first, Bhuvneshwar Kumar responded with a wicket in the very first ball by dismissing Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie with a vicious inswinger. The experienced seamer made the ball swing both ways, however, fans were left shocked with one of the deliveries being clocked at 200kph-plus speed due to an error in the speedometer.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's very first delivery of the match clocked at 201 kph while another ball in the same over was clocked 208 kph resulting in fans taking social media by storm. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record of bowling the fastest ever delivery in world cricket at 161.3 kph.

Here's how fans reacted to the technical glitch

 

IRE vs IND 1st T20I match highlights

After Ireland skipper Balbirnie was dismissed early Hardik Pandya also got himself in the wicket-takers list getting his first wicket in the second over by dismissing opener Paul Stirling. Delany was next to be dismissed with Avesh Khan getting his only wicket of the match. However, Ireland's innings were brought back on track with Harry Tector slamming a 33-ball 64 run which consisted of six boundaries and three sixes. 

Lorcan Tucker scored 16-ball 18 runs allowing Ireland to set a respectable total. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16 in 3 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11 in 3 overs) were the standout bowlers India took just 9.2 overs to reach the target set by Ireland, with Deepak Hooda staying unbeaten on 47 runs in 29 balls. Ishan Kishan (26 off 11 balls) and Hardik Pandya (24 off 12 balls) also chipped in with vital contributions in the team's victory.

