Bhuvneshwar Kumar Amazes Fans On Twitter By Disclosing Exact Amount Of First-ever Paycheck

Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, just like the rest of his teammates, seems to be enjoying his extended downtime due to India featuring in no international matches at present due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, on Sunday, it gave Bhuvneshwar Kumar an opportunity to once again interact with his legion of admirers, this time on social media platform Twitter. Kumar answered a wide range of questions, from his successful ODI batting partnership with MS Dhoni during a match in Sri Lanka to the idea of starring in a movie much like ‘Fire in Babylon’, that starred West Indies’ fearsome pace quartet of the 70s and 80s.

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on first amount of money ever earned

One of the questions asked to Bhuvneshwar Kumar by the writer of this article was on his first paycheck and his memory with it. While even great cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar in the past have admitted that they actually could not recollect their first salary, Kumar was candid enough to answer both of them as part of #AskBhuvi, Twitter India’s hashtag for the day. On Saturday, the SRH fast bowler asked fans to send in their questions and he did not disappoint many.

It was for Rs3000. I shopped and still managed to saved some. https://t.co/InCoaQWLZJ — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

The amount mentioned can be considered remarkable since Bhuvneshwar Kumar was said to have had a simple upbringing in Meerut and his father worked previously as a Sub-Inspector. The fast bowler made his debut relatively late in international cricket, which was at the age of 22 during the 2012-13 season in all three formats of the game. It took him 6 years for the transition from domestic cricket to the Indian team.

Although many believe that he has not been able to cement his spot due to increasing competition in the Indian ranks amongst fast bowlers and frequent injuries, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is widely renowned to be lethal more so in conditions which offer more swing such as England, South Africa and New Zealand in either white or red-ball cricket. While he was preferred largely by MS Dhoni when he was captaining India, his successor Virat Kohli seems to have greater importance to the 'horses-and-courses' strategy, largely resulting in Kumar being rotated often depending on the conditions.

What's next for Bhuvneshwar Kumar?

Despite his challenges, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was set to earn another ₹8.5 crore in the IPL 2020 from SRH, being virtually the backbone of one of the most feared bowling attacks in the tournament. The Uttar Pradesh pacer continues to be in the Grade A of BCCI contracts, earning ₹5 crore annually alongside the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan. From earning his first paycheck worth ₹3000 and saving even after that, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come a long way in just a decade and would be looking to make a huge difference once the Indian team is back playing international cricket.

It is likely that Kumar's first assignment post the break would be the IPL 2020. If that is not the case, then he would be eyeing a spot in Virat Kohli's Test team that will tour Australia in November-December this year.

