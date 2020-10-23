Big Bash 2020-21 Denies Permission To Put Out Betting Advertisements In Sydney Matches

The buzz surrounding Big Bash 2020-21 is increasing with the competition inching closer. Australia's premier T20 domestic league is set to feature proven Australian stars, along with several overseas stalwarts as well. The tournament that is slated to start in December is set to face a drastic change in terms of in-ground advertisements.

Big Bash 2020-21 betting advertisements prohibited in Sydney matches

Cricket New South Wales has announced a new 'GambleAware' partnership with the New South Wales Office of Responsible Gambling. The agreement will be for a period of two years, under which several tweaks will be made regarding betting advertisements. 'GambleAware' will act as an official partner for all New South Wales (NSW) teams including Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, NSW Blues and NSW Breakers.

A new initiative between @CricketNSW and the NSW Office of Responsible Gambling, within the Department of Customer Service, has launched to make cricket free of gambling advertising. https://t.co/mYpQUe35hU #BigBash pic.twitter.com/1iymhkeRiK — NSW Department of Customer Service (@NSWCustomer) October 23, 2020

The move is aimed at making cricket content more family-friendly, while also spreading awareness regarding the cons associated with betting. CEO of NSW Cricket, Lee Germon, spoke on this development as he mentioned how constant betting advertisement can adversely impact the minds of young viewers and their families. He believes young kids feel that betting is a normal part of sports due to its advertisements.

BBL 2020-21 squads

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D’Arcy Short, Mac Wright, Dawid Malan, Wil Parker

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matt Renshaw, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins

Source: Cricket NSW Twitter

