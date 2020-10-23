Home
Big Bash 2020-21 Denies Permission To Put Out Betting Advertisements In Sydney Matches

Cricket NSW and NSW Office of Responsible Gambling introduced a new campaign 'GambleAware' to educated youngsters about the cons of betting in Big Bash 2020-21.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Big Bash 2020-21

The buzz surrounding Big Bash 2020-21 is increasing with the competition inching closer. Australia's premier T20 domestic league is set to feature proven Australian stars, along with several overseas stalwarts as well. The tournament that is slated to start in December is set to face a drastic change in terms of in-ground advertisements.

Big Bash 2020-21 betting advertisements prohibited in Sydney matches 

Cricket New South Wales has announced a new 'GambleAware' partnership with the New South Wales Office of Responsible Gambling. The agreement will be for a period of two years, under which several tweaks will be made regarding betting advertisements. 'GambleAware' will act as an official partner for all New South Wales (NSW) teams including Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, NSW Blues and NSW Breakers.

The move is aimed at making cricket content more family-friendly, while also spreading awareness regarding the cons associated with betting. CEO of NSW Cricket, Lee Germon, spoke on this development as he mentioned how constant betting advertisement can adversely impact the minds of young viewers and their families. He believes young kids feel that betting is a normal part of sports due to its advertisements. 

ALSO READ | BCCI Official Roasts PCB CEO For Seeking 'visa Assurances' From ICC For T20 World Cup 2021

BBL 2020-21 squads

Sydney Thunder

  • Callum Ferguson (c), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Sydney Sixers

  • Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk

Melbourne Stars

  • Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL's 'El Clasico': Chennai-Mumbai Clash Excites Fans Despite MSD & Co.'s Failures

Perth Scorchers

  • Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Hobart Hurricanes

  • Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D’Arcy Short, Mac Wright, Dawid Malan, Wil Parker 

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Reveals Where Delhi Need To Make Minor Adjustments In The Season

Adelaide Strikers

  • Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matt Renshaw, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells

Brisbane Heat

  • Chris Lynn (c), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Sharjah

Melbourne Renegades

  • Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins 

Source: Cricket NSW Twitter 

 

First Published:
