Big Bash 2020-21 Denies Permission To Put Out Betting Advertisements In Sydney Matches

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The buzz surrounding Big Bash 2020-21 is increasing with the competition inching closer. Australia's premier T20 domestic league is set to feature proven Australian stars, along with several overseas stalwarts as well. The tournament that is slated to start in December is set to face a drastic change in terms of in-ground advertisements.
Cricket New South Wales has announced a new 'GambleAware' partnership with the New South Wales Office of Responsible Gambling. The agreement will be for a period of two years, under which several tweaks will be made regarding betting advertisements. 'GambleAware' will act as an official partner for all New South Wales (NSW) teams including Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, NSW Blues and NSW Breakers.
A new initiative between @CricketNSW and the NSW Office of Responsible Gambling, within the Department of Customer Service, has launched to make cricket free of gambling advertising. https://t.co/mYpQUe35hU #BigBash pic.twitter.com/1iymhkeRiK— NSW Department of Customer Service (@NSWCustomer) October 23, 2020
The move is aimed at making cricket content more family-friendly, while also spreading awareness regarding the cons associated with betting. CEO of NSW Cricket, Lee Germon, spoke on this development as he mentioned how constant betting advertisement can adversely impact the minds of young viewers and their families. He believes young kids feel that betting is a normal part of sports due to its advertisements.
ALSO READ | BCCI Official Roasts PCB CEO For Seeking 'visa Assurances' From ICC For T20 World Cup 2021
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL's 'El Clasico': Chennai-Mumbai Clash Excites Fans Despite MSD & Co.'s Failures
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Reveals Where Delhi Need To Make Minor Adjustments In The Season
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai Vs Mumbai Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Sharjah
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Rajasthan coach opens up on why the team need to win their remaining games
1 min ago
Joginder Sharma birthday, net worth, personal life and incredible work during COVID-19
21 mins ago
IPL 2020: 'I have full faith in me': Shikhar Dhawan on his purple patch in the tournament
25 mins ago
IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada reveals where Delhi need to make minor adjustments in the season
49 mins ago
Dream11 IPL's 'El Clasico': Chennai-Mumbai clash excites fans despite MSD & co.'s failures
1 hour ago
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya cool off with a pool day ahead of Chennai game; watch video
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points