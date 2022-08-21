'Big Bash Is All About Family': David Warner Credits Daughters For Sensational BBL Return

Star Australian opening batter David Warner has credited his three daughters for making a sensational return to the Big Bash League (BBL) after nine years. The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder on Saturday. This is the third time he will represent the same team, having previously played one match for them in both the first and third seasons of BBL.

Warner explains daughters' role in returning to BBL

After signing a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder, David Warner said (as quoted by cricket.com.au), "They have never seen me play in the Big Bash and I am all about family and the Big Bash is now all about family. Now my girls are well and truly interested in playing the game and they want to see dad play in the Big Bash."

He added, "So they get an opportunity to come with me after the Test series and hopefully watch some games and have some fun and bring their friends along. Hopefully, I can put some bums on seats and entertain as much as I can. I am 100 per cent committed to playing and I know when I first started in the Big Bash, it was amazing, it was electrifying."

Warner keen on leaving Australian cricket in strong position

David Warner was heavily linked to joining the new UAE T20 Tournament that is set to begin next year. However, since this tournament clashes with BBL, the player chose the Australian league to promote cricket in his own country. After deciding to play in BBL, Warner said that he consciously made this choice to put Cricket Australia in a strong position for the future generation.

"Yes, these franchise cricket teams do come hard at you but at the end of the day, it is upon me to give back and make sure that our next generation is following in my footsteps and the rest of the (Australian) guys. I know that Cricket Australia and all the other players and the future generation will benefit from me playing. I am almost at the back end of my career, I do not know how much time I have got left so for me, it is important to give back for the future of our game and make sure it is in a great place come the new domestic TV rights deal," added the 35-year-old.