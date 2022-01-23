Big Bash League: Strikers Hold Onto Crucial Catch Amid Wicket Collision; Watch

Adelaide Strikers fast bowler Henry Thornton holds on to a crucial catch of Alex Ross despite a collision. In the knockout match of the BBL 2021-22 against Sydney Thunder at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Strikers pulled off a dramatic win to book advance one step close to the finals.

Henry Thornton had a poor outing with the ball finishing with the figures of 3-0-35-1. However, his catch to dismiss the well-set Alex Ross in the final turned out to be a vital one for the Strikers.

With nine needed off three deliveries, Ross, who was on 56, went after a slower length ball by Harry Conway just to find a top edge. The ball flew behind towards short fine leg and wicket-keeper Alex Carey ran behind to attempt for the catch. But, Thornton also reacted to his right from short 45 as both players nearly avoided a collision. Luckily for the Strikers, the pacer caught the ball to send Alex Ross back to the pavilion. The catch, eventually was a crucial one as Strikers won the match by six runs to make their way into the Challenger match against Sydney Sixers.

Ian Cockbain and Harry Conway guide Adelaide Strikers one step close to BBL 2021-22 Final

After finishing fourth in the points table, Adelaide Strikers have cruised their way all over to the Challenger match against the Sixers which is scheduled on 26th January at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, Strikers posted a total of 184 runs on the board courtesy of a brilliant 38-ball 65 from Ian Cockbain.

It was then followed by a fine bowling performance by Harry Conway who held his nerves in the final over to defend 14 runs against the half-centurion Alex Ross and hard-hitting batter Ben Cutting. Conway gave only seven runs and managed to dismiss both these batters to seal a memorable win for his side.

This was Adelaide Strikers’ sixth successive win of the season which brings them one step closer to the BBL trophy. They will be hoping to extend their winning run and make their way all through the final game against Perth Scorchers.

Image: BBL