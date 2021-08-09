Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers Extends Spinner Steve O'Keefe's Contract For 11th Season

Australian spinner Steve O’Keefe's contract with three-time Big Bash League (BBL) champion, Sydney Sixers, for another season, BBL announced on Monday. The 36-year old bowler will play his 11th season for the club in the 2021 season.

With this announcement, O’Keefe joined Sixers skipper, Moises Henriques in the selected list of players to have played every single season of the league since its inaugural edition in 2011-12. Sixers won the BBL 1, BBL 9 and BBL 10 trophies, becoming one of the most decorated teams in the league.

"Nothing better than playing in front of home crowd"

Talking about the extension of his contract, O’Keefe said, "I'm extremely grateful to Cricket NSW and (CNSW CEO) Lee Germon for giving me the opportunity to play another year of cricket with the Sixers and keep playing the game that I love." When asked about his feelings about playing in front of his home crowd, he said, "There's nothing better than playing in front of your home crowd. I've never experienced a crowd quite like last year's Final. They were cheering dot ball.”

The opportunity to achieve success with a great team, under the supervision of a mentor and good friend Greg Shipperd along with the enthusiasm displayed by Big Bash spectators, were driving factors behind O’Keefe’s decision to continue playing. Sharing his experience on playing for the same club since the start of his BBL Career, the Australian spinner said, "When I look back on it now, I've played a lot of cricket. They're the things that you look back and go, 'wow, that was such a great experience, how lucky are you to have experienced that.' So, to have five games at the SCG when we only played one last season, that's going to be awesome. And to be able to spread the game up to Coffs Harbour, where the buzz is just as exciting. I'm looking forward to that as well.”

Steve O’Keefe has been regarded as an unfortunate player belonging to the post-Shane Warne era. He made his T20 International debut against Pakistan in England during the 2010-11 season but got constantly ignored by national selectors as 13 spinners were tried out in Tests by Australia during this period.

Having led the wickets tally in the Sheffield Shield with 41 wickets with an average 20.43 in the 2013 season, O’Keefe finally managed to get a breakthrough and was selected for the Test Squad to play against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. In 2017, O’Keefe managed to finish the Pune Test with figures of 12 for 70-- the best bowling figure ever by a visiting spinner in a Test in India. The first season of BBL would certainly be one of the bests of O’Keefe as he helped Sixers earn their maiden trophy, returning home with a total of seven wickets in the finals against Perth Scorchers.

