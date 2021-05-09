'Big Fan Of Jasprit Bumrah': Windies Legend Backs India's Yorker Master To Bag 400 Wickets

West Indies' legend Curtly Ambrose has heaped high praise on Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, backing the 'yorker master' to scale up to new heights during his career. Part of Windies' lethal pace quartet, Ambrose recognized the 'arsenal' possessed by Bumrah to wreak havoc in today's world of cricket, adding that he is a 'big fan' of the Indian pacer. In his short Test career so far, Bumrah hasn't failed to impress, having picked up 83 wickets in just 19 Tests at an impressive average of 22.11.

“India’s got a few good fast bowlers. I’m a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He’s so different from any bowler I have seen. He’s so effective and I’m looking forward to him doing really well,” Curtly Ambrose said on The Curtly & Karishma Show on YouTube.

'Got a lot in his arsenal'

Maintaining that the Indian pacer will have to work had to remain fit and play long enough, Ambrose threw weight behind the India pace spearhead to stack up as many as 400 Test wickets throughout his career.

“He is as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing the ball and bowl great yorkers. He’s got a lot in his arsenal. So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I’m sure he can get up there,” Ambrose said.

Reviewing Bumrah's run-up, which has been criticised in the past with Shoaib Akhtar pointing it to be a possible injury cause for the speedster, Ambrose vehemently disagreed with the Pakistani. The Windies legend pointed out that in terms of fast bowling, rhythm is paramount and one needs to build a good rhythm before delivering.

“He walks most of the way and maybe one to two or three jogs before delivery. So, it simply means he may be putting a little more strain in his body but if he can remain strong enough, I think he’ll be ok. It’s just about him staying strong to accompany that short run-up. If he can do that, he’ll go the distance,” Ambrose added.

Bumrah's career so far

Jasprit Bumrah shot up the ranks with his power-packed and death bowling performances for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Following his impressive outings, he earned a call up by the Indian Cricket team for which he made his debut in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals in 2015–16 series against Australia. He is the first Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in a test inning in South Africa, England, and Australia during the same calendar year. He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in test matches in a debut year with 48 wickets in 8 matches. Bumrah is considered one of the fastest Indian bowlers with an average speed of 142 km/h, his fastest being 153.26 km/h, which he bowled during the first Test match of India Tour of Australia 2018, at the Adelaide Oval, outpacing Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

