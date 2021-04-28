Big News For Australia's IPL Players: ACA working On Chartered Flight To Take Players Home

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) informed that it would be attempting to arrange a chartered flight to fly its players back home after the completion of the IPL 2021 tournament, even as India witnessed a steep spike in the number of COVID cases recorded on a daily basis. After the departure of three Australian cricketers from the marquee T20 tournament amid rising COVID cases, Mumbai Indians opener Chris Lynn had earlier on Tuesday requested Cricket Australia to arrange a chartered flight to take back the Australian players after the IPL schedule was completed. ACA chief Todd Greenberg said Cricket Australia will converse with the IPL franchise owners on the arrangement but noted that it wouldn't be easy for such an arrangement to be made. However, Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck categorically stated that the idea had not been cleared by the government yet.

Australia to arrange chartered flight to fly players back home?

"That's one of the conversations we're having with Cricket Australia at the moment about whether or not that's something that's available to us. We can also work with all the owners of the Indian Premier League franchises who are effectively contracting the players. There's certainly a conversation to be had about that," Todd Greenberg said.

Earlier on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa pulled out of IPL 2021 citing 'personal reasons'. RCB took to Twitter to break the news of the Australians pulling out of IPL 2021 and informed that the team respected the decisions taken by Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa and that the duo would be unavailable for the remainder of IPL 2021. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye also pulled out of IPL. On Monday, Cricket Australia had enquired about the health and travel plans of the IPL players.

'Hopefully, the government will let us...': Chris Lynn

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10 per cent of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn told News Corp media. "I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter. We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over", he added.

Recently, the BCCI wrote a letter to the players and their respective staff members appealing to them to stay in the tournament while ensuring their safety in the bio-bubble. The BCCI has ensured all the players that it is working with the respective government authorities to arrange the return of all the players once the league is concluded. The BCCI has also increased the level of caution in an attempt to strengthen the bio-bubbles of the IPL team.

BCCI interim chief Hemang Amin, through the letter, informed all that they have increased the testing from every 5 days to every 2 days now. He also informed that food deliveries to hotels have now been withdrawn, which could be a sacrifice for some players, but is critical to keep the tournament running. The BCCI interim chief also hoped that everyone will understand and co-operate with the BCCI on the steps taken to strengthen the bubble and said that the health and safety of players, support staff, management and everyone involved in the IPL 2021 is of paramount importance to them.