Big Setback For New Zealand As Skipper Kane Williamson Could Be Out Of Action For 2 Months

In a big blow for New Zealand cricket, captain Kane Williamson could be out of action for nearly two months after being troubled by a recurring elbow injury that also kept him out of the second India vs New Zealand Test in Mumbai.

This means Kane Williamson will miss the two Tests against Bangladesh to be played in January and also puts a question mark over his availability for the white-ball tour against Australia (away) and the home series against South Africa.

Speaking to nzherald.co.nz New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed that Kane Williamson will be out of action for some time and they expect it to be around 8-9 weeks approx and that there isn't a fixed return date as of now "Last time after the World Test Championship [final] and before the IPL and T20 World Cup was about eight or nine weeks. I expect it's somewhere in that time frame again. We're trying not to put timeframes on it at this stage, I think we've looked to do that in the past and games have probably come a little bit quicker than what we've wanted.” he said.

Kane Williamson injury: Gary Stead says surgery unlikely

Gary Stead also said that surgery isn't really required and thus the player wouldn't be taking that route "I think surgery is unlikely. All that surgery would do is ensure that rehab is done. If we don't have to cut a tendon, our choice is not to do that," he said, adding that Kane Williamson hates missing any game for the thought of having to miss a game despite his elbow woes “Kane's doing it tough, don't get me wrong. He loves playing for New Zealand he hates the thought of missing any cricket, let alone test cricket for New Zealand.” he concluded.

Image: AP