'Bigger Than The Ashes': Inzamam-ul-Haq Calls For Resumption Of India-Pak Bilateral Series

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has called for the resumption of bilateral series between India and Pakistan, saying "it is important for the betterment of the game and players". Inzamam, while speaking to Sportstar, said bilateral series between India and Pakistan was followed more than The Ashes, the oldest rivalry in the game of cricket. Inzamam said the resumption of matches between the two neighbouring countries would not just be beneficial for cricket but also for players, who could use the opportunity to motivate themselves to improve their game.

'I wish it resumes again'

Inzamam said India-Pakistan matches are always of high intensity and conducting more of it would encourage cricketers to improve their game. Players would want to perform well in those matches because it can bring fame and recognition in no time. Inzamam also highlighted the importance of the Asia Cup, which has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Inzamam said every competition is important, including the Asia Cup, because the more someone plays high-quality cricket, the more their skills improve. He said having both Asia Cup and India-Pakistan bilateral matches are important.

Inzamam also recalled played in India-Pakistan bilateral series in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Inzamam said the matches would come as an opportunity for youngsters to learn a thing or two from senior players such Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Javed Miandad, Sourav Ganguly, etc. Inzamam said despite the intense on-field rivalry between both teams, players would often enjoy each others' companies following the match. "I wish this resumes again," the former Pakistan skipper added.

The last time both countries played a bilateral Test series was in 2007-08 when the Men in Blue had hosted Pakistan in India. The last ODI and T20I series between the arch-rivals were held in 2012-13 in India. However, India and Pakistan play each other in ICC multi-nation tournaments and the last time they locked horns was during the 2019 World Cup in England. Asia Cup is also another platform where fans get to enjoy the rivalry between both sides. India and Pakistan last played in Asia Cup in 2018 and the tournament is yet to be held since then because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: PTI