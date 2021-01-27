BIH Vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 QF 4 Preview

Bihar will go up against Rajasthan in the fourth quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The BIH vs RJS match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on January 27, 2021. Here is our BIH vs RJS Dream11 prediction, BIH vs RJS Dream11 team and BIH vs RJS Dream11 top picks.

BIH vs RJS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The last of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semi-finalists will be decided as Bihar take on Rajasthan in the fourth and last quarter-final of the series on Wednesday. The sides are fighting for a place opposite either Punjab or Tamil Nadu, who have already qualified to the semis. Punjab put on a brilliant performance, taking on groupmates and defending champions Karnataka after restricting them to just 87 runs after 17.2 overs. Tamil Nadu edged past Himachal Pradesh on the back of an aggressive bowling unit that took 9 wickets and then some equally aggressive batting that saw Shahrukh Khan score 40 off just 19 balls.

With Baroda playing Haryana in the third quarter-final earlier in the day on the same groud, both Rajasthan and Bihar will watch closely to see if the wicket stays as bowler-friendly as it has been. With a host of IPL-honed bowlers like Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror in their team, Elite Group 'D' qualifiers, Rajasthan, will be the favourites to win this game.

However, Bihar are not too far behind and come into this match undefeated in the Plate Group. They too, boast an in-form bowling unit with Ashutosh Aman and Amod Yadav and batting prowess in the hands of Shasheem Rathour.

BIH vs RJS playing 11 prediction

Bihar - Mangal Mahrour, Shasheem Rathour, Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, MD Rahmatullah, Akash Raj, Samar Quadri, Anuj Raj, Vikas Yadav (WK), Ashutosh Aman (C), Amod Yadav

Rajasthan - Bharat Sharma (WK), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (C), Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Arijit Gupta

BIH vs RJS Key Players

Bihar - Shasheem Rathour, Ashutosh Aman, Amod Yadav

Rajasthan - Ankit Lamba, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

BIH vs RJS Dream11 team

Keeper: Bharat Sharma

Batsmen: Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Rajesh Bishnoi, Babul Kumar

All-rounders: Mahipal Lomror, Shasheem Rathour (VC)

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar (C), Ashutosh Aman, Amod Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

BIH vs RJS game prediction

According to our BIH vs RJS match prediction, Rajasthan will win this match.

Note: The BIH vs RJS Dream11 prediction and BIH vs RJS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BIH vs RJS Dream11 team and BIH vs RJS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

